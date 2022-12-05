Police remain mum on investigation into KZN pastor’s murder

Khethukuthula Xulu

A year has gone by since the murder of KZN pastor, Liezel de Jager, and her family says they are not optimistic that police will solve the case soon.

De Jager, a minister at the NG Suidkus Church in Amanzimtoti on the South Coast, was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her home on October 13, last year.

Action Society

Action Society, a civil rights organisation that recently accused the police of neglecting De Jager’s case, revealed that a new detective had taken over and they were hopeful of seeing results.

The organisation’s Ian Cameron told The Witness that they received feedback that a much more competent detective was on the case and they will follow up with the police later on in the week for feedback.

We are frustrated as we are still trying to find out who is the new detective; it has been a year and we don’t know if any of the evidence and DNA has been processed. The police are being unreasonable as there is zero feedback from them. We are giving the police some space to work on the case, even though we feel a year has been wasted but we will give the new detective the space required and follow up maybe on Thursday this week.”



De Jager’s father Henk Van Zyl, surprised to hear that a new detective was on the case, said he felt he was left in the dark regarding his daughter’s case.

“We are not very positive, I am in constant communication with them and they have not told me about any new developments,” said Van Zyl.

Action Society said they received a mandate from the family to investigate the case and promised to continue pushing for justice.

They said they will consider taking further steps against the police if their requests for feedback fall on deaf ears.

The organisation said the problem with cases that linger on and on was that either they get buried under a heap of newer cases or gets struck on the court roll if they progress that far.

SAPS responds

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the case is still under investigation and is receiving attention.

This is the same comment given whenever The Witness enquires about the matter.

Police have also been mum about De Jager’s husband, Werner, who shortly after her death disappeared but was later found on a farm in the lower Illovo area four days later.