Police safety plans precede Cosatu strike

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban Metro Police say all security and safety measures are in place for the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) industrial strike on Wednesday.

Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal will stage a march in the Durban CBD from King Dinizulu Park through Dr. Pixley ka Seme Street to city hall where memorandums will be handed over to the premier, the Reserve Bank, Eskom, eThekwini Municipality and Transnet.

ALSO READ | Cosatu slams salary increases for ministers

Durban Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the march will start at 9 am and all intersections on Dr Pixley ka Seme Street will be monitored by Metro Police.

The roads will be closed and open as soon as the march moves away from that intersection, this will be done all the way to the city hall.

“We are advising all motorists to avoid Dr Pixley ka Seme Street,” said Zungu.

Cosatu provincial secretary

Cosatu in KZN has called on all workers to take part in the march, adding that it was high time that the government and company bosses began to appreciate the role and contribution workers made in the economy and their profit margins.

“Our strong view is that more needs to be done to develop programmes that are aimed at cushioning workers.

“We further encourage other federations and sister unions to encourage their members to join, as we always say, united we stand but divided we fall,” said Cosatu KZN provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize.

Mkhize said workers were fed up with the economy “that continues to serve the elites” when workers and poor people of this country continue to live in squalor.

Cosatu said it was worried about the irresponsible increase in the repo rate by the South African Reserve Bank.

This increase comes at a time when workers are distressed by the ever-rising increase in the cost of living, underemployment, retrenchments etc. The high increase in fuel, food prices and electricity suffocate workers, and as a result workers are losing their assets such as houses and motor-vehicles. On one hand there is a spiteful move to downgrade the working conditions of workers by the employers.

Healthcare workers

The National Union of Mineworkers, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will be part of the march.

Denosa said its members who are able to take part in the national day of action should do so and represent the voice and the cries of nurses.

On the healthcare front which Denosa is organising, the government has constantly failed to meet the expectations of its own commitments when it comes to payment of allowances and performance incentives, filling of vacant positions, procurement of equipment and medical supplies and food for healthcare facilities.

“The absorption of nurses after their completion of studies and community service had become an annual struggle despite the numbers of nurses produced, whose production through studies are mainly funded by the government, getting reduced every year thus affecting the quality of nursing services at public healthcare facilities,” said Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo.

Public transport

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said it will not take part in the strike action and maintained that taxis will be operational on the day of the strike.

In a statement, Santao said, “All our national vehicles will operate normally on the day. This has been communicated to all provinces.”

ALSO READ | Cosatu strike looming

“Santaco is alive to the socioeconomic hardships as cited having led to the organised strike. However, we are on an economic recovery path and cannot afford to miss a day of operations.”