Police say unconfirmed reports about arrests in AKA murder case could jeopardise investigations

Nompilo Kunene

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have raised concerns about the “ongoing media reports and speculations which are being peddled as a breakthrough” in the murders of AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

This follows videos that are being shared on social media, of what people are saying were the arrests of suspects in connection with AKA’s assassination.

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, was shot outside the Wish restaurant, on Florida Road in Durban, on February 10. His friend Tibz was also killed in the shooting.

ALSO READ | KZN police claim to have no updates on AKA murder

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said unconfirmed reports about the arrest of “an ever-changing number of suspects” have been doing the rounds and are misleading the public.

Although police understand that the matter attracted media attention and that the public awaits with bated breath for any developments, police are calling upon the media and everyone else to refrain from making reports that have the potential of jeopardising ongoing investigations. READ MORE Gearing up for the Multi-Genre Music Festival in Durban

“Such reports also have a potential of putting at risk the lives of the people purported to have been arrested as well as endangering the lives of individuals who are portrayed as police officers in photographs and videos which have been doing the rounds on certain websites and social media platforms.”

Police are appealing for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysists and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations.

Netshiunda said police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations.

ALSO READ | Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend’s murder

He said these irresponsible reports rub salt into the fresh wounds of the family members, who have put their faith in law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail.

Netshiunda added that investigations into the murders are ongoing and police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating about.

The Witness recently reported that Netshiunda could not provide the media with any information pertaining to the alleged arrests of people in relation to rapper AKA’s murder.

Earlier in March, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police were making good progress in their investigation into AKA’s murder.

“It’s a matter that we cannot let rest. Unfortunately, we can’t be giving you the blow-by-blow of everything. But the progress is absolutely there. There are things I’m not supposed to say, but what I can say is we have collected a lot of cell phones that we’re working on, and trying to knot things together,” said Cele.