Police still searching for truck driver who caused Durban pile-up accident

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a truck driver who fled after his truck allegedly lost control and caused a massive pile-up involving at least 36 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban on Monday morning.

A pregnant woman was among 16 people who were confirmed injured by the eThekwini metro police senior superintendent, Boysie Zungu.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said the woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before she was airlifted to the hospital.

Van Reenen said the reports indicated that a fully laden truck ploughed into multiple light motor vehicles.

Speaking to the SABC, Zungu said the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

The driver is nowhere to be found. He fled the scene … which is a crime on its own.

Zungu told The Witness on Monday afternoon that he believed the driver had not been arrested and was still at large.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received multiple calls for assistance from around 8.30 am.

On arrival, Rusa members discovered several emergency services in attendance. a specialist medical helicopter was in the process of airlifting one of the critically injured individuals.

“The remaining injured were expedited to hospital by various ambulance services,” he said.

Balram said according to witnesses, an out-of-control truck and trailer ploughed through morning traffic, wrecking approximately 36 vehicles.

The truck overturned approximately one kilometre away from the scene. Sources at the scene alleged that the truck failed to brake.