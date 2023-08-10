Police struggling to control crime

By Akheel Sewsunker

Durban has become a cesspool of crime, with murders, robberies and other heinous crimes becoming an almost daily occurrence, and SAPS are stretched thin to cover all aspects of crime.

In the past week, there have been a number of killings within the suburbs of Durban.

On August 2, a woman and her son were brutally killed in Gugwini area, in Umzinyathi, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, from the KZN media centre, confirmed.

Inanda Police are investigating cases of murder following an incident that occurred at Gugwini area, in Umzinyathi, on August 2. It is alleged that four armed men entered the house and forced three family members back into the house. After a while, the two family members were sent outside and the suspects remained with the 67-year-old woman inside the house, which they then set alight.

“The suspects then allegedly shot the woman’s 40-year-old son and he was declared dead on the scene,” she said.

In another case that happened on August 1, a police officer was kidnapped from his home in Durban and murdered.

It is alleged that Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga was kidnapped from his home by three unknown men.

He was found dead in a river. According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, three suspects have been arrested.

Three people were arrested and appeared in court last Thursday and on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody and the case will continue in Empangeni.

Charges of murder, kidnapping and housebreaking with aggravating circumstances have been brought forward. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this time.