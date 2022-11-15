Police swoop in on illegal liquor outlets to fight increasing crime levels

Londiwe Xulu

Police who fall under the uMgungundlovu District are clamping down on illegal outlets in the city to fight increasing crime.

This forms part of a range of different operations which form part of a law enforcement plan to curb crime.

Last week, Tadela Gichamo received a fine of R3 500 for illegally dealing in liquor while Nomathemba Dlamini was fined R3 000 on the same charge.

On Monday, two owners and an employee of illegal alcohol outlets appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for illegally dealing in alcohol. The fourth person did not appear in court on Monday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

All the cases were postponed.

A source told The Witness that when the employee was arrested the owner was not at the liquor outlet.

She said the arrests were a warning not only to the owners of illegal liquor outlets but employees too, that they will be arrested for breaking the law.

Our city needs to be cleaned up by ensuring there are no illegal businesses, either selling alcohol or food without proper licenses.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said alcohol plays a part in influencing most contact crime cases including murder.

He said these contact crimes usually occur at liquor outlets.

Whenever there’s a reported case of any contact crime that happened at a tavern, police investigate the outlet to see if they have a license and if they are following all the regulations.

The police are working on closing down all illegal outlets within the district to help curb crime.

On Friday, eight people were arrested for dealing in liquor.

In August, minister of Police, Bheki Cele presented the first quarter crime statistics for 2022/2023 where he said the incidence of murders remained worrisomely high in the country.

Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer police station remained one of the worst stations in regards to the number of murder cases between April and June this year in the country.

Gwala added that uMgungundlovu District police will continue closing down all illegal liquor businesses across the district.

Earlier this month, The Witness reported on a recent tavern shooting where gunmen stormed into a local tavern in Swayimane, near Wartburg and shot six people, killing a 22-year-old.

The other five people were rushed to hospital.

It is alleged that a group of people stormed into the tavern, told everyone to lie down and started shooting.

All the victims who were shot were men.