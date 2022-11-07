Police to the snake rescue!

Nosipho Gumede

Snake Rescuer Nick Evans praised police officers who watched over a black mamba which was seen crossing a road near the King Shaka International airport on Sunday.

According to Evans, a group of policemen, who were driving past, saw the mamba crossing the road and pulled over.

He said they watched where the snake was going as it moved into a culvert on the side of the road.

“I was sure it had been clipped by a car. In the video they sent to me, it looked okay, just moving a bit slow,” said Evans.

Evans said a healthy, unharmed mamba should have been long gone, however when he got to the scene, the policemen said they had already been watching it for a few minutes, and it hadn’t gone anywhere.

“Unfortunately, it passed away while I made my way there. It had been hit on the head by a passing car.

Police watch over Black Mamba. Photo: Nick Evans

“They (the police) were shocked and disappointed,” said Evans

Evans said he was very impressed with the police officers positive attitude, despite the sad outcome.

“They also seemed to think I was mad for working with venomous snakes, but I reminded them which of us was dealing with the more dangerous creatures…I’m so grateful they took the time to make sure no one else harmed it as I made my way there, and that they called me. For me it’s always encouraging to see people care about snake welfare,” said Evans.

He added that the snake was a 2.3m female black mamba and she was handed over to a researcher for an interesting study they are working on.