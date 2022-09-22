Police unions stick to their demands

Chris Ndaliso

Police unions on Wednesday said there was no turning back if the government did not meet their members’ demands for an above-inflation rate wage increase.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), with the support of Cosatu and other affiliates, said the government needed to take care of the members whose duty is to enforce law and order amid poverty, unemployment and high levels of crime.

In a memorandum of demands handed over to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola by Popcru general secretary Mbongeni Dladla, the unions raised concerns about the National Treasury’s “unilateral” decision in 2019, to announce budget cuts which, within the SAPS alone, resulted in a reduction of R15,8 billion for the 2021/22 financial year period, and a further R11,5 billion for the 2022/23 financial year.

This unilateral decision by the National Treasury has thus far had an adverse impact on the already strained capacity of our law enforcement agencies to fully implement their mandate …” reads the memorandum.

The unions, which have been at loggerheads with the employer over wages, rejected the three percent and R1 000 gratuity on the current salary negotiations, and demanded the reversal of austerity measures.

The union also demanded the building of safe police stations and more correctional facilities to deal with overcrowding.

They also demanded more employment of police, correctional and traffic officers.

The SA Police Union national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said they were preparing for the strike should the employer not give in to their demands.

ISS head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham said if the officers embarked on an unprotected strike, they will not only lose salaries, but they can also lose their jobs.