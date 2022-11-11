Police warn of new online scams

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal police have warned of ongoing online scams known as Onisec Future, Bitfury or Skye State.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said detectives from the Provincial Commercial Crime unit are currently investigating two cases of fraud that were opened in Phoenix and one opened in Mountain Rise.

She said the scammers are encouraging people to make deposits into banking accounts, on the promise of high returns or good profits.

After making the deposits, Gwala said the investors were unable to make withdrawals and could no longer communicate with the company.

“The members of the community become aware of investment opportunities through social media and people who have already joined.

“They interact with the suspects who pretend to be knowledgeable and wish to assist them with registrations and deposits. The victims are promised high returns and further communication stops when huge sums of money have been deposited,” said Gwala.