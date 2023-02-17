Police working on the AKA murder investigation

Londiwe Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the team of police investigating the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes were still putting together all the evidence for a solid case.

Mkhwanazi was speaking during the release of the crime stats for the third quarter on Friday.

ALSO READ | AKA’s family want a dignified send-off for him, Mass Country album to be released as planned

He said the police have interviewed and obtained statements from a number of people in KZN and Gauteng and were busy viewing and analysing the videos from the crime scene.

The identification of those that were seen in videos that were circulating on social media is something we cannot disclose right now, but we have an idea of who these people might be.

AKA was shot dead last Friday outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban alongside his friend, chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Minister Bheki Cele

Minister Bheki Cele said he had been questioned about not visiting the crime scene and said there was no need as everything had been dealt with over the phone.

ALSO READ | Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban night club

Cele said he was on the phone with Mkhwanazi on the night of the murder informing him of the team he had put together to investigate the murder.

The next morning, I received a phone call from the family requesting few things to be done. I was on the phone with the family until Sunday when the post-mortem was done and we spoke at length. So why would I go to the crime scene?.

AKA’s funeral service is expected to start on Friday afternoon in Sandton, Johannesburg.

He will be buried on Saturday in a private provincial funeral.