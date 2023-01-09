No relief for KZN political activist Turner’s daughters 45 years after his murder

Khethukuthula Xulu

Have you ever imagined what it would be like wondering who killed your father and the thought that the killer may be walking free for more than four decades?

Frustrating is how two sisters Kim and Jann Turner described living with the shared burden and endless quest to find out who their father’s murderer was.

Their father, political activist and academic, Dr Rick Turner was shot outside their Bellair home in Durban on January 8, 1978 just after midnight.

Everything about his case over the years has pointed at its being an assassination which was planned and executed by the apartheid regime’s security service.

Kim and Jann with their mother Barbara at Rick Turner’s funeral in 1978. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jann, who was just 13 at the time of the murder, has been told on numerous occasions that her father’s killer would probably never be identified.

In 2015, previously unreleased testimony from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission emerged at the Section 29 hearings, which many hoped would lead to Turner’s killer being identified.

However, this was not to be.

This year being the 45th anniversary of their father’s murder, his daughters, now living abroad, said the re-opening of the case came with a lot of mixed feelings.

Last year some crucial new evidence came to light during the inquest into the death of Hoosen Haffejee in police custody. This new evidence confirmed what we had always suspected, which was that the 24-hour police surveillance of our home was suddenly withdrawn shortly before our father’s murder. As a result of this new evidence the investigation into his death has been re-opened.

Kim said it was hard to articulate what they felt having to revisit the incident after 45 years, but added that one of the biggest feelings was frustration.

It was evident that the initial police investigation into his death was very cursory. They didn’t conduct any of the basic house-to-house police work that we might have expected at the time. The new investigation is attempting to cover these bases but after 45 years it is of course difficult. Many of the major players are dead, and others have moved on.

Fozsia (step-mother), Rick, Jann and Kim Turner on the steps of the Dalton Avenue home in Bellair. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Kim said she hoped that conversations about her father’s murder would jog people’s memories and new evidence would emerge that would help solve the case.

We hope that it would remind people about the particularly wet summer of 1978, Star Wars was showing at the movies, Steve Biko had been murdered in September, and Donald Woods had just fled the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that they were investigating an inquest into Turner’s murder.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo told The Witness that he would release a much more comprehensive update later this week.