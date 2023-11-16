Political parties call for release of probe outcomes

By Witness Reporter

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on the premier to make public the outcome of several corruption and maladministration probes.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday that several employees have been arrested or fired.

He said there are strict policies and procedures in place to prevent fraud and corruption in the municipality.

The mayor’s announcement comes as part of the municipality’s observance of International Fraud Awareness Week.

To commemorate the week, the municipality will host a seminar at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on November 29, to raise awareness about the impact of fraud on society.

Strides made in the city to curb fraud and corruption, in the best interest of ratepayers, will be highlighted.

Kaunda said good governance was a cross-cutting issue that affects every sector.

To achieve clean and good governance, we work with the private sector, civil society, and other stakeholders to educate residents to be responsible and report acts of fraud or corruption to the city integrity and investigations unit.

He said the municipality will join hundreds of organisations from around the world that are affiliated to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) to commemorate International Fraud Awareness Week.

ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation and provider of anti-fraud training and education. eThekwini Municipality encouraged residents to report unethical conduct and maladministration to the city integrity and investigations unit on 0800 20 20 20, 031 311 4002, or to email: Ombuds@durban.gov.za