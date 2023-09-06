Political parties know who the killers are, says Cele

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Police Minister Bheki Cele says contributing factors to political killings are inter-party competitions, the growth of unstable coalitions and tenders.

Cele was speaking at a press briefing held in Durban on Tuesday to report on the progress made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Political Killings, consisting of Ministers of State Security, Defence, Justice and Correctional Services and the Minister of Police.

“Political parties must stop going out in public shouting that the police must do something about political killings when they know the killers because they are amongst them,” he said.

The integrated multi-disciplinary Task Team has been investigating political killings in KZN since 2018 to date. In its five years of existence the Committee has provided the nation with several updates, the last one took place in February 2022.

Cele said the killings in the province can be linked to intra-political conflicts with a few cases linked to other motives, such as taxi violence, domestic-related issues, business competition and traditional leadership competition as well as family feuds.

He said murder cases that were reported before the 2016 and 2021 local government elections were mainly as a result of fighting over councillors’ positions; where candidate councillors were eliminated.

The majority of the murder cases reported after the 2016 and 2021 local government elections were associated with infighting within structures and municipalities over positions.

“Violent competition between Business Forums over community development projects or tenders was also noted as possible motives.

“Moreover, seemingly, there are pockets of society, where the barrel of the gun and not … negotiations decides coalitions,” he said.

According to Cele, an investigation by the Task Team has revealed that current tensions within and between political parties (inter and intra), are due to the unstable coalition governance.

He revealed that the most affected parties were the ANC, IFP and the NFP.

Progress on cases

Since July 2018, the Task Team has so far investigated 321 dockets, said Cele.

He said this figure included 134 cases reported from 2011 to June 2018, before the commencement of the work of the Task Team.

The cases under scrutiny by the team include 155 cases of murder; 51 of attempted murder, 77 of intimidation, 12 cases of conspiracy to commit murder with 26 other ad hoc cases.

“So far the work of the Task Team has resulted in the arrest of 348 suspects who have already been charged on 233 cases, and 62 suspects have been convicted while 155 are going through the court processes. Seventeen arrested suspects have since died during the court processes.”