Political parties wish Prince Buthelezi a happy 95th birthday

The ANC and DA in KwaZulu-Natal have sent well wishes to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his 95th birthday, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Buthelezi is the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and Inkatha Freedom Party ( IFP) founder.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers thanked Buthelezi for his dedication to South Africans and the role he continues to play to strengthen our democracy.

“We are hoping for a speedy recovery and safe return to your family.”

“Unwele olude kuMtwana wakwaPhindangen!”

The ANC in the province said, though it had hoped that Buthelezi would be celebrating this major milestone at home with his family, it understood that health care workers were still providing quality healthcare to Shenge.

“We salute healthcare workers for their high level of service.” “As the ANC on this day we join the family in celebrating the life of a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” said provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

Mtolo thanked Buthelezi’s family for keeping the nation informed about his health.

“For our part, we would like to appeal to the people of this province, especially leaders of faith-based organisations, to pray for the full recovery of Umntwana waKwaPhindangen.”