Pongola accident: Truck driver abandons bail application

Witness Reporter

Truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya (28), made his second appearance in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning in connection with an accident that killed 18 school children and two adults.

The children were returning from school when the bakkie they were travelling in was hit by the truck.

ALSO READ | Pongola accident: Death toll revised to 20, preliminary indications point to human error

The matter was set down for a bail application, however in court on Monday, NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Siyaya abandoned his bail application.

Ramkisson-Kara said Siyaya faces multiple counts of culpable homicide.

The matter was remanded to October 25, for further investigations.