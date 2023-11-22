Port of Durban crisis may have economic ramifications

By Chris Ndaliso

Due to congestion at the Port of Durban, shipping lines are now diverting cargo intended for our shores to neighbouring ports in the Seychelles and Mauritius.

The Road Freight Association said the congestion at the Port of Durban was not economically viable for the lines.

Chief executive officer, Gavin Kelly, said importers/exporters have noted that there were fewer vessels/containers available on the South African route than before.

There are reports from transporters that they are going to neighboring ports to collect containers that used to come to South African ports. There are cargoes [like Zambia copper] that now use other ports as opposed to Durban. Shipping companies recently noted that the delays could see ships going elsewhere. This has not just happened in these few weeks but has been like that over a period.

He said the Ports Authority had been made aware of the effects that poor port operations would have on visiting vessels.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) has also raised concerns about shipping lines bypassing the Durban Port.

The Port Authority in the Durban terminal did not reply to a written request for confirmation of the allegations.

A Seychelles Ports Authority employee, Jean-Paul Laporte, said information on South African cargo offloaded on their shores will be available on Wednesday morning.

Kelly said the containers at the Port of Durban held various commodities.

There are various things sitting in those containers from perishable goods to normal sort of dry goods that won’t perish. In the first instance we have vessels sitting out there that have a sailing date, very important dates to meet along their journey from wherever they departed to their final destinations and back, and because they are sitting outside of Durban those sailing days are impacted.

“That costs money, someone is going to pay for that and it is South Africa. Our ports are the ones who are levied with the penalties and then they pay the shipping lines for the delays. Due to these delays, we have heard that some shipping lines are bypassing the port and offloading in Seychelles, Mauritius, and other neighbouring ports,” said Kelly.

He said if the congestion continues SA will not be able to use local ports.

“We have seven huge ports around our coastline and we won’t be able to use them. The impact of this is that we are destroying the confidence of the world in our ports in terms of imports and exports. There’s going to be a financial impact and the penalties are passed on to the consumers,” he said.

The PMCB said the situation at the Durban Port was “catastrophic”.

Chief executive, Melanie Veness, said there were industrialists waiting for parts and components.

“It’s negatively impacting production and they’re running out of time to get year-end orders out. It’s creating a crisis for retailers over what should be a very busy season for them because their stock is stuck in the port. They’re being forced to try and make other plans, using alternative ports and air freight, but it’s us, the consumers, who will pay the penalty for Transnet’s failures in the end because those costs have got to be passed on to someone,” said Veness.

We understand that a roadmap has been put in place and the necessary equipment will be procured as part of this plan, but that it could take up to 18 months for delivery of the necessary equipment. Quite frankly, that’s not good enough.

“It’s costing our economy a billion rand a day, just add that up for 18-months? We won’t have an economy left or any shipping lines using our ports. They’ve already started penalising and bypassing us, and the reputational damage is immeasurable,” she said.

The South African Association of Freight Forwarders said there were 96 vessels waiting at anchorage outside commercial ports, directly costing the economy R98 million a day in direct “sunken costs”.

Spokesperson, Katherine Larkin, said the current situation should be put into perspective.

Port operations in the last week were bedevilled by poor weather conditions, as well as equipment breakdowns and shortages. Nevertheless, there has been an improvement in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth; however, Durban terminals remain severely delayed — currently at around nine days.

She said the direct logistics costs involved in shipping goods through our ports in normal conditions is around R1 billion a day and therefore industry players are already paying nearly 10% more with the current conditions, in direct cost.

“Currently, the shipping lines’ commitments cannot be honoured, as the queue waiting to call is way too long for the system to handle — hence the reaction of implementing port congestion surcharges to recover some cost. It also explains the reason why the lines are choosing to ship cargo to and from South Africa via the hub port of Port Louis in Mauritius,” she said.