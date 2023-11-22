Possible name change for KZN’s Ladysmith

By Witness Reporter

Residents of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal are invited to participate in the renaming of their town.

The renaming of Ladysmith, also known as Mnambithi, is an initiative by the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under the leadership of MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba in partnership with KZN Provincial Geographic Names Committee (KZN PGNC).

ALSO READ | Ladysmith Black Mambazo documentary to fly SA’s flag at the Oscars

The department said the public consultation and voting process for the official name change of Ladysmith is informed by the request received from the community to have the town name officially changed.

“Community members can choose between two names that have been suggested so far, Ladysmith and uMnambithi; or any other name that may be suggested by the public.

“Anyone aged 18 and above is eligible to vote, provided they produce an original identity document, temporal or originally certified copy, and original proof of residential address for records purposes,” said the department.

MEC Mahlaba said local people should take this opportunity to participate in the renaming as it affects them directly.

“People, especially indigenous habitants of the area, are living archives of each area as they would know the background behind each name of a geographical area be, it a mountain, river or town”, said Mahlaba.

ALSO READ | Taxi violence erupts in Ladysmith

The MEC also advised the communities to consult properly in exercising their right as granted by The South African Geographical Names Council Act, 1998 (Act 118 of 1998) and guard against using derogative names and naming their places after the already existing name as that may affect prospect chances of a proposed name change.

Residents are invited to submit their preferred name change between November 27 and December 1 at the Ladysmith Town Hall and Traditional Authority Courts under Alfred Duma LM between 9 am and 4 pm.