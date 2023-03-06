Post office branch amalgamation part of Sapo’s ‘strategy of tomorrow’

Londiwe Xulu

The South African Post Office (Sapo) said the amalgamation of branches is part of the new Sapo strategy known as the strategy of tomorrow.

Sapo communications officer in KwaZulu-Natal, Nobuhle Njapha, told The Witness that branches that are not financially viable as well as those close to each other are earmarked for closure taking into account the government universal service obligation.

Njapha said there were branches that are currently closed due to non-payments. “Our properties division is in negotiation with the landlords. We also have branches that are closed due to looting and damages, and we have moved services to the nearest branches. Branches in the rural areas are not affected by this arrangement,” said Njapha.

Njapha said 10 post offices were operating as normal in the uMgungundlovu Distruct except for the one in Wartburg which is operating manually due to network connectivity issues. Those operating at present are Willowton, Pietermaritzburg Post Office, Khan Road in Northdale, Mayor’s Walk, Cramond, Dalton, Howick, Nottingham Road and Camperdown.

The most recent post office to close down in Pietermaritzburg was the Msunduzi Post Office, which was based at the Liberty Midlands Mall. This was after it was temporarily closed from early October over rental problems. It was amalgamated with the Willowton Post Office in November. In recent years the post offices at Hilton, Cascades, Scottsville and Park Lane Centre have all closed.

According to the DA., the head of communications for the post office in KZN, Johan Kruger, said 1 200 post offices were functioning in October last year but the number has gone down to 1 122. “The closure of post offices has the knock-on effect of denying access to critical services, particularly for vulnerable rural communities who rely on post offices as their primary means of obtaining their grants.

The DA calls on the government to prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable and ensure that essential services remain accessible to all

The DA said one would have expected mail to arrive on time, parcels to be delivered, services — such as motor licenses — to be provided. “Instead, the Sapo is locked out of 105 of its post offices because they haven’t paid their bills, the electricity has been cut at 22 post offices, the Sapo is in court over 341 cases of non-payment and there are 103 post offices being threatened with being locked out, or having their electricity cut, or both.

“The Sapo is in arrears to landlords to the tune of R338 200 000 and 571 post offices face the chop. Already 50 post offices have been forcefully closed by irate landlords, and 42 closed during a so-called ‘optimisation’ exercise by the Sapo,” said the DA.