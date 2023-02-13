Post office workers to lose jobs

Witness Reporter

Six thousand post office workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

This follows a notice issued by the South African Post Office in terms of Section 189 and 189 (A), which means it intends to dismiss the workers.

A statement released on Monday by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) General Secretary, Aubrey Tshabalala, said the notice comes a week after the company called a meeting with the unions to discuss 40% salary cuts, or a reduction in work hours.

The company called two meetings called, ‘Critical Financial Position of SAPO’, and the company agreed that it would soon call the bargaining chamber to discuss the challenges.

Union opposes retrenchments

He said the union remains opposed to the plan to retrench workers particularly when it is clear that business prospects are greater.

“It is unfortunate that the postal and courier market space has been opened for multinational companies to the disadvantage of the state owned enterprise and the people of this country,” he said.

CWU has called for an urgent state intervention, which includes financial injection.