Posters about UKZN shutdown are fake

By Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal said there is no shutdown planned for Friday, following fake posters saying there will be a total shutdown of all campuses.

Students have been protesting recently over their Nsfas payments, saying they have not received their allowances.

According to the university’s Corporate Relations Executive Director Normah Zondo, UKZN’s administration has reached out to the Student Representative Council (SRC) president who has categorically stated that there are no plans for a shutdown protest.

“Fortunately, the situation remains calm across all campuses, with the university’s risk management services (RMS) team vigilantly monitoring the environment.

“Consequently, the academic programme is progressing as planned, and the process of contact teaching and learning is continuing uninterrupted at all UKZN campuses,” said Zondo.

She added that the university will communicate further information regarding this matter should the need arise.