Potato lovers are baulking at the prices

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Lovers of soft cooking Up-To-Date (UTD) potatoes are up in arms over prices having skyrocketed especially during the Hindu fasting period.

Some are even convinced that the price spike, from around R59 to R65 for 10 kg to R210 and more, is because Hindu’s only eat vegetables during this period, known as Purtassi and Pithar Paksh.

However, the price has gone up because UTD potatoes are not being harvested as yet in KwaZulu-Natal, according to multiple sources who said most potatoes come from the Free State and Limpopo.

“Transport costs, also manure and farm maintenance have increased drastically. When transported to KZN and other provinces the price of the potatoes include these costs that’s why it’s expensive,” they said.

They added that farmers don’t like to plant UTD potatoes because the yield per hectare is very poor and the crop is disease-prone. In certain areas they don’t grow nicely.

“Farmers didn’t plant the quantity (hectares) they usually plant, the cost of seed, fertiliser, packaging, labour, and transport has gone up significantly. For example, fertiliser was R9 000 a ton delivered to farms and now it costs R23 000, excluding transport.”

There’s a lot of land/farm claims in KZN, so it affects farmers to plant. Most importantly banks are not giving farmers the loans they usually get to plant. Prices should [hopefully] remain the same for a while now, factory [chips] are offering farmers better rates which is also impacting on commercial potatoes.

They added that prices will go down later this month because the main suppliers of potatoes — commercial farmers in Weenen, in the KZN Midlands — have already started harvesting.

Julie Chetty from Chetty’s Fresh Produce, who has been trading at Debbie Market in

Pietermaritzburg for 30 years, said it’s been difficult to get these potatoes for the past four weeks because of the season.

We’re paying R170 or R200 for melting potatoes and R145 to R165 for soft cookers and we sell them to the community for R15 to R20 more which doesn’t even cover our transport. Three weeks ago, we sold potatoes for R249 [for] 10kg, and customers were throwing remarks at us saying it’s robbery.

“I go to the market every day and I cannot manage. At one time I was buying a pallet of potatoes for R7 000 now I can only get 20 pockets of potatoes for that price,” said Chetty.

Potato SA spokesperson Hanrie Greebe, said UTD is a specialty variety which unfortunately does not have a high yield.

“Thus, there are only a few producers who plant UTD to serve the demand. It is a very popular variety due to its cooking qualities and is in high demand, specifically in the KZN region. Prices are determined by fresh produce markets and varies according to seasons and availability. Potatoes SA does not have the mandate to make price forecasts.”

“Historically, the Limpopo production region which is a major production region, is coming into production this time of year.