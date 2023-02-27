Pothole caused by burst pipe

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality’s water team acted swiftly to repair a burst pipe that caused a large sinkhole, which obstructed the road, in Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday morning.

The hole, filled with water, claimed the tyre of a truck which crashed into the crater on the short slipway, which merges Hyslop and Townbush roads at the Chatterton Circle.

The obstruction resulted in Capital City Marathon runners also having to be diverted while running along the race route.

Mi7 national group director, Colin David, said their teams were stationed along the route from 4 am as they were official security and medical services provider for the Capital City Marathon.

Just before 8 am, teams stationed in the Townhill area witnessed a truck crash into a large hole on the roadway. It is believed the roadway had caved in and water from overnight rains made it difficult to notice. Luckily, the driver was not injured.

David said Mi7 teams diverted race participants away from the site.

The truck driver, meanwhile, managed to reverse out of the hole and continue on his journey.

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, said the hole was caused by a burst pipe.

Our water section team [was deployed] to attend to the burst pipe. They have already replaced the pipe.

Mkhize said the repairs were scheduled to be completed by Sunday night.

Then the reinstatement of water supply will be prioritised for Monday morning.

He said the affected lane was barricaded off, but cars were still able to use the traffic circle.