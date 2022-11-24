Power outages hinder water supply in parts Durban

Witness Reporter

For the past seven days, drinking water distribution from the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works, outside Verulam, has been severely constrained.

Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Water’s spokesperson, said the plant is currently supplying, on average, only 50% of the 75 million litres per day of the drinking water it produces.

He said potable water, which is drinking water, produced at this plant is supplied to eThekwini Metro, iLembe District Municipality and Siza Water for distribution to consumers in Waterloo, Verulam, La Mercy, Ndwedwe, Ballito and Umhlali.

Harichunder said in a series of electricity-related occurrences, there was, first, a complete break in power supply to the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant, caused by damage to an eThekwini Electricity cable that was discovered by Umgeni Water staff and reported to eThekwini Electricity on Monday.

eThekwini Electricity is the municipal entity that supplies electricity to the eThekwini region.

He said repair crews of eThekwini Electricity worked through the day and part of the night on Wednesday to locate and repair the fault.

“The problem could not be resolved on that day and a decision was taken to partially restore power to the plant through sharing of a line that supplies power to adjacent communities. The repair teams returned to site the following morning [Thursday].”

By 2 pm on Thursday, Harichunder said the power supply had still not been restored.

He said while partial restoration of electricity supply is welcomed, it is not adequate to pump water to all five of Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant’s systems at the same time.

The five systems are Ndwedwe, Waterloo, Verulam, Ballito (through the Avondale Reservoir) and La Mercy.

“The amount of electricity currently available at the plant is adequate to pump drinking water to three systems simultaneously using four pumps. Therefore, Umgeni Water is currently using a system of rotational distribution of water to eThekwini Metro, iLembe District Municipality and Siza Water so that consumers are able to receive some water at certain times of the day.

“Abstraction of raw water from Hazelmere Dam and the transfer to the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant is not affected because this process is undertaken through the use of generators when unplanned electricity failures or load shedding occur. The process of transferring potable water from the plant to reservoirs is done using electricity-driven pumps,” he said.

Harichunder said consumers in La Mercy, Ballito, Umhlali, Waterloo, Verulam and Ndwedwe are invariably feeling the cumulative effect of power supply interruptions through intermittent supply or low pressure when taps are opened.

“The reservoirs that serve these areas are currently receiving reduced volumes of drinking water because of rotational supply, a strategy necessitated by inadequate electricity availability.

“In the days preceding power supply failure and reduced electricity supply, the plant was affected by Eskom load shedding. Eskom’s power outage also affected the pumping of potable water from the plant to reservoirs,” said Harichunder.

He said Umgeni Water is in regular communication with personnel of eThekwini Electricity to ascertain by when the electricity supply to the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works would be resolved.

He added that there are plans to hold an urgent meeting with the head of eThekwini Electricity to discuss a resolution to the problem.