PowerBall jackpot soars to a whopping R128 million

By Witness Reporter

In an extraordinary turn of events, the PowerBall jackpot shows no signs of slowing down.

It has surged to an astounding amount of an estimated R128 million for the upcoming draw on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

As if that weren’t enough to set pulses racing, the PowerBall PLUS draw promises an estimated jackpot of R60 million.

This staggering combined total means that a mind-boggling R190 million is now up for grabs for eager South African players.

Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of ITHUBA, expressed her exhilaration at this monumental moment, saying, “This is a milestone that transcends the ordinary. We are thrilled to offer South African players the chance to seize life-altering sums of money. This isn’t just about playing; it’s about making dreams come true, and we’re committed to making those dreams a reality.”

How winning numbers are chosen

ITHUBA said the winning numbers are chosen through an official draw process, where a random number generator ensures that the selection is entirely impartial. This process unfolds right after ticket sales are closed, sealing potential winners’ destinies.

As the clock inches toward 9 pm, the nation holds its collective breath, eager to see the fortunes of aspiring millionaires unfold before their eyes—the excitement peaks as these winning numbers are broadcast for the nation to witness on eTV.

But the thrill doesn’t end with the draw. After the TV draw show concludes, meticulous calculations determine the number of winners and the distribution of this colossal jackpot. The results are then made public, allowing everyone to see who the lucky few are and how their lives are set to change.