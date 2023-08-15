PR councillor dies in car accident

By Londiwe Xulu

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of a PR councillor in uMshwathi Municipality, who died in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

Princess Dumakude (48) died in a head-on collision with another vehicle on the D348 at Faya. According to a family member, Nuh Nzama, she was on her way to a meeting at the time.

Nzama said Dumakude’s death was a huge loss to the family and the community she served.

She was a type of person who was always willing to assist. We are very shocked.

Dumakude joined the municipality in 2018 as a PR councillor for the IFP and has been there ever since.

uMshwathi mayor Mandla Zondi said Dumakude’s death was a tragic loss to the municipality.

We are sending our condolences to family and friends. There is a planned special council to discuss Dumakude’s death and what the council can do assist the family during this time.

IFP secretary in uMgungundlovu District, Mzwandile Majozi, said as they are currently preparing for next year’s elections, Dumakude’s death was shocking to them.

