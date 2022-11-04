Prayer meeting to help curb frequent accidents in Pietermaritzburg

Londiwe Xulu

“The city of death.”

This is what Pietermaritzburg is now referred to after numerous road accident deaths on the N3, especially near the Peter Brown off-ramp.

A concerned resident, Muzi Mkhize of Khayelihle Events, said the constant accidents were a cause for great alarm so he organised a prayer meeting on Thursday as one of the interventions to curb the increase in road accidents.

The event took place in partnership with the uMgungundlovu District, Department of Transport (DoT), KZN Christian Council and Mi7 National Group.

The Department of Transport’s deputy director of enforcement coordination and campaigns, Ayanda Ngxoweni, said at the prayer meeting that what’s happening on the roads is horrifying and traumatic.

Ngxoweni said from her observation over many years as a road safety practitioner, several factors contribute to these accidents.

She said during the launch of October Transport Month by MEC Sipho Hlomuka on the N3 in Mooi River, they had learned disturbing things about truck drivers and their struggles.

Most of the truck drivers are not getting a basic salary and are getting paid per load. Some of these drivers come from disadvantaged backgrounds and they have to rush in order to make enough money to support their families.

I remember one of them told the MEC they couldn’t stick to speed limits because that meant they will not make enough money. They also don’t get enough time off to relax even though they want to.

She said some of the drivers said they get so tired they sometimes end up sleeping while driving on a straight road and forget that they are sharing the roads with other people.

Ngxoweni said in the wake of the accidents a committee was formed with ministers and MECs, which called an urgent meeting in order to come up with solutions.

She said they came up with short, medium and long-term interventions which they are implementing to put a stop to the accidents.

Communities have raised their concerns and we are looking at things we can do.

On Peter Brown, things have been done like having police 24/7 and making sure the road is safe and well lit. We are also going to work with communities along these roads and different stakeholders to curb the spike of road accidents.

She added the roads were also being policed continuously even though it may not be physical policing. She said there are CCTV cameras that are constantly monitoring hotspots like the Town Hill section of the N3.

The spokesperson for uMgungundlovu District, Brian Zuma, said Peter Brown had become notorious for accidents but the high rate of accidents was also a national issue.

Zuma said according to Road Safety Awareness Africa, South Africa has one of the worst road safety records with an average of 40 people a day dying in road traffic accidents while many others are left with serious injuries.

He said accidents, especially those involving trucks, had become a great scourge in KZN.

Last Friday, a female colleague was driving down [the] Peter Brown [section of the N3] and a truck overtook her and rammed into two vehicles right in front of her.

She had to undergo counselling because of that experience.

He said the next day he saw pictures of accidents on that same road.

He added people were even scared of driving down the Town Hill section of the N3 and would rather use alternative routes because of the fear of what might happen.

The chairperson of the Townhill CPF James Martin described the accidents as tragic and said they were costing the country R176 billion a year.

He added that many of these accidents were caused by drunk drivers.