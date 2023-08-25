Pre-trial date set for Truck driver involved in deadly Pongola crash

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A pre-trial date has been set for January 2024 for Pongola truck driver Sibusiso Siyaya.

In September 2022, Siyaya’s truck ploughed into the bakkie, killing 18 children between the ages of 5 and 13 years old, a teacher and the bakkie driver.

The children were on their way home when the crash happened.

He was charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide, and on Friday appeared in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court where he was served with an indictment.

KZN’s National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter has been transferred to the Mtubatuba High Court (Circuit Court), where he will appear on January 22, 2024, for a pre-trial conference.

“Siyaya will remain in custody, following his unsuccessful bail application earlier this year, where the state was able to prove that he is a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail,” said Ramkisson-Kara.