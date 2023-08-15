Precautions to prevent vehicle theft

By Akheel Sewsunker

There has been an increase in the number of hijacking and vehicle theft cases reported and motorists have been warned to be vigilant at all times.

Philippa Wild, the chief underwriting officer at Santam, said, “At Santam, we have seen a significant rise in crime-related vehicle claims for both theft and hijacking over the past 18 months, particularly for high value vehicles.

We have also seen a trend in the theft of certain keyless vehicles through both hijacking and car jamming methods.

She added that the majority of hijackings occurred in the large metropolitan areas of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

She added that criminals are adapting to new technology.

As vehicle technology advances, so do the techniques used by thieves to gain entry into targeted cars. With the rise in popularity of keyless vehicles, criminals have adapted their car jamming methods.

Wild said thieves often don’t work alone.

“Often they work in pairs; where one criminal remains with the vehicle and the other follows the driver to intercept the radio wave signal sent from the keyless remote to the vehicle receiver unit,” she said.

Wild also offered ways in which motorists and vehicle owners can resist being a target for hijackers:

• Always remain alert when stationary at traffic lights or stop streets and while parked waiting to enter or exit your driveway/gate, especially at night.

• Make sure that you are not being followed and, if you suspect that you are, do not drive home or stop but go to a police station or a busy area.

• Ensure that you have anti-smash-and-grab film on your car windows and keep all windows closed when stationary at traffic lights.

• Avoid hijacking hot spots and find alternate routes to your destination.

• Do a manual check to see if your car is locked. A good old-fashioned steering lock is still a highly effective deterrent for thieves.

• A good tracking device may not stop the hijacking but it will help recover the vehicle.

Prioritising personal safety by proactively managing your risk to prevent a theft or hijacking from occurring in the first place, is of the utmost importance in this heightened risk landscape.