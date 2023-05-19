Premier says that multi-billion rand initiative will open job opportunities

By Lethiwe Makhanya

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the multi-billion rand light industrial warehousing and logistics precinct in Ntshongweni near Durban has transformed lives and turned jobseekers from townships into job-creators.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at the launch of a two-day oversight visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile to the province on Thursday.

The visit began at the Ntshongweni catalytic project site, where a smart city was being constructed between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, alongside the N3 highway as part of the Durban-Free State-Gauteng logistic and industrial corridor.

The project was expected to revitalise and increase economic activity in the area, contributing about R15 billion worth of investments in 10 to 15 years. The deputy president and premier were also briefed about Keystone Park, a 152 hectare, R6,5 billion light industrial warehousing and logistics precinct that created more than 2 500 jobs.

She said local government was proud of the Ntshongweni project, which formed part of a series of catalytic projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said local government was proud of the Ntshongweni project, which formed part of a series of catalytic projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This port will be the catalyst for the Cato Ridge nodal development, as well as drive the decongestion of the central business district of eThekwini and the port by improving logistics efficiencies on the N3 and strategic infrastructure projects 2 corridor.”

Mashatile visited uMgungundlovu District Municipality engaging with various stakeholders in sectors such as education and training, agriculture, commerce and industry.

In uMgungundlovu, Mashatile visited the Cedara College of Agriculture to showcase the collaborative activities and programmes such as the production of cannabis, seeds and seedlings, animal feed, livestock breeding, and indigenous chicken production, among others; jointly with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s agricultural research and training institutes.