Premier visits flood victims at temporary homes, hands out presents

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Tuesday closed a chapter of pain and sadness among the April and May flood victims.

Dube-Ncube visited those who were previously housed in Truro Hall, Pietermaritzburg, after being displaced by the floods.

She wanted to find out if they had settled well in their temporary accommodation and to shower the old and young with Christmas presents.

Apart from bringing festive cheer, Dube-Ncube also thanked the flood victims for their patience and commitment in working with the government to alleviate their plight.

“Today we are entering a new chapter where we have closed all the mass care centres, which previously housed the flood victims. We are here today to report back to the community that we have honoured the commitment we pledged to fulfil — that of ensuring that all flood victims spend Christmas and New Year in decent and dignified temporary accommodation which ensures safety and privacy of all concerned.

“We applaud and appreciate our people’s patience and understanding during the tough time they had to go through while living in mass care centres.

As we close these painful sights in our province, we want to assure the flood victims that we are now going to enter the second phase — where the provincial government will start building permanent houses for all the flood victims

“We promise to honour this commitment despite the obstacles we have faced from the so-called ‘not in my neighbourhood syndrome’. These are the people who stood in the government’s way of housing flooding victims in dignified temporary accommodation,” she said.

The premier reminded the people that we are all equal before the law — rich or poor — and condemned the actions of those who were against the building of temporal structures for the displaced in close proximity to their properties.

“Please treat communal care workers with care, consideration and respect when they clean these temporary flats so that they remain in tip-top condition. Respect goes a long way in ensuring peace and harmony among us as residents of KwaZulu-Natal,” she said