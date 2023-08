By Chanel George

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country on Sunday night.

This time the family meeting has been called regarding South Africa’s foreign policy and the approaching BRICS Summit.

This is according to a media release issued by The Presidency on Sunday.

All media outlets will receive the broadcast from the SABC, and PresidencyZA will also webcast the events live.

The speech is expected to start at 8pm.