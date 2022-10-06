Price hike affects us all

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The freight industry has warned that people should expect more price increases on goods following another diesel price increase.

This comes after the price of 95 unleaded petrol decreased by R1,02 per litre as of Wednesday, while 93 petrol will be 89c cheaper.

This means that the petrol price has dropped to R23,36 per litre from a record high of R26,74 a litre in July.

On the other hand, diesel prices have increased by between 10c and 15c a litre.

Diesel increase will be felt by everyone

Representing thousands of truck owners, the Road Freight Association said the diesel increase will be felt by everyone.

The association’s chief executive officer, Gavin Kelly, said that with roughly 85% of all goods moved through and around the country having a road leg at some part in the journey, there will be increases for consumers as the cost to transporting goods increases.

ALSO READ | Over 81 000 signatures on petition to fight high fuel prices

Kelly said the repo rate increase, together with transportation costs for goods and services, will grip the consumer in one of the tightest financial squeezes.

“Road freight transporters use diesel as the energy source for their vehicles. “They need to increase their pricing to cover the ever-increasing cost of diesel. Some transporters will not be able to carry on.

“[Their] customers will now begin to flinch or refuse the cost of transport. Obviously, this will impact their businesses. Many transporters will not be able to muster the guarantees required for purchasing fuel on credit — and the transporter has paid for fuel, paid the driver, covered other costs, and still needs to operate a business — whilst others just don’t have any cash to carry themselves for 90 days,” said Kelly.

ALSO READ | ‘Scary times’ ahead as fuel prices hiked again

Kelly said the immediate effect on road freight transport will be that those who have quoted or agreed rates based on fuel prices that were relevant on Tuesday, will operate at a loss.

More business closures looming

The association also warned that there will be more business closures, more unemployment, less business and less revenue driven through the transport sub-sector industries — resulting in higher prices at the till and higher prices to transport essential goods that are crucial to growing the economy.

Consumers to bear the brunt of the escalating costs of living

Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa shared the sentiment and said that even if the diesel price is increased by a small amount, that amount travels down the chain and will inevitably be carried over for the consumer to bear the brunt of the escalating costs of living.

ALSO READ | Cosatu to protest high fuel prices in peaceful demonstration on Friday

Dumisa said while people are saving on the cost of petrol, the small savings from there are watered down by the increased prices that may emanate from the diesel price increase.

Duma explained that the main reason why the diesel price is increasing is due to the high global demand, as it is also used a lot in manufacturing and other types of industry.

“Diesel is also used in agriculture, electricity generation and mining. “This does not only affect South Africa, it has increased worldwide. The whole issue of Russia invading Ukraine has also had a negative impact as the import price remains high,” said Dumisa.