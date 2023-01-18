Price increases for schoolwear and stationery have parents in a pinch

Chanel George

As parents prepare to send their children back to school on Wednesday, many are shocked at the increase in prices of stationery and uniforms compared to last year.

The Witness spoke to a few parents who were doing last-minute back-to-school shopping on Tuesday, to find out what some of the big costs in their back-to-school budgets are this year.

Denzel Gengan, a proud father of a pupil going into matric at Raisethorpe Secondary School, said he was shocked at the prices of school uniforms.

Costs are getting higher and now the school has also changed the uniform.

My child is in matric so it would be ridiculous to buy a uniform now.

Where possible, some parents said they prefer to buy the uniforms at factory shops instead of purchasing at the school thrift shop.

In addition, most schools require parents to buy a ream of bond paper, which covers the printing of worksheets that the pupils use, however, some parents feel this should be supplied by the school.

Jaffar Syed, a first-time stationery shopper for his child who is starting pre-school, said he was shocked at prices but, fortunately, managed to find a cheaper store in the city.

The school has a specific list and the items listed are usually the most expensive.

I purchased my child’s uniform at a shop that sold it cheaper. Saving even R20 on certain items can help. Every penny counts.

School shoes are another item many parents dread purchasing, with the most popular brand, in an average size and price, going for around R300 — and looking for a cheaper option doesn’t always cut it as they often don’t last very long, parents said.

A mother of two boys, going into Grade five and Grade 11, Charlene Ramjewan, said the prices are straining her budget.

I’ve already bought most of the items needed. Right now, I’m just shopping for odds and ends. School shoes have proven to be very pricey this year.

Pretty Ndimande, who got caught in the last-minute rush, said stores were packed. Adding to the discomfort of queues and suffocating heat, was the cost of school uniforms and stationery.

Prices just keep going up every year, they never come down.

Thembi Gaso agreed with Ndimande, saying she too has noticed a spike in prices since last year.

I’ve already spent so much and I’m not even done yet. The schools want the expensive stationery.