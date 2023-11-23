Durban primary school principal shot dead

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it is concerned and disturbed about the number of incidents where teachers are attacked and killed.

On Wednesday afternoon the school principal from Delani Primary School in Mariannhill, Durban, was shot. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

It is alleged that the school principal was talking with a security guard when he was gunned down.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told The Witness that as a department they are disturbed by such incidents.

“It is very painful that someone leaves home for work and they never go back home. I can not even imagine what it is like for the family who were expecting him to come back from work.

“No one expects that they can be attacked at work. The teachers are going to be traumatised and they will start leaving the school where these incidents happen because they are scared.”

He said it looks like schools have become an easy target for criminals and it is taking back the department as it now has to fill the principal’s position.

Mahlambi added that they are still dealing with an incident where a department official was assaulted this week while monitoring examinations.

“We hope that the police are going to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators.”

Police are yet to comment on the matter.