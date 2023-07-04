Prince Africa told to back off

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The mayor of Zululand has warned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu to leave Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to speak for the Zulu royal family regarding the updates on the king’s health.

This comes after Prince Africa Zulu issued contradictory statements to that of the king’s prime minister regarding the recent concerns around his health.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday issued a statement saying the king was receiving medical attention in eSwatini amid concerns that he might have been poisoned.

His statement was, however, contradicted by Prince Africa Zulu, who claimed the king was in perfect health. He confirmed that the king was in eSwatini, however, he said the king was not currently in hospital.

“Given that one of the senior indunas who worked closely with the king recently died, His Majesty used his trip to eSwatini to also undergo a medical check-up for Covid-19 and other ailments,” Prince Africa Zulu said.

He further reiterated to The Witness on Monday that “His Majesty’s health is in great shape [and] he looks forward to returning home after his visit to Eswatini comes to an end.”

Conflicting statements misleading the nation

Cultural expert Professor Sihawukele Ngubane said the conflicting statements were misleading the nation. He said the two parties should come out with a joint statement to clarify the point.

The contradicting statements have also raised concerns that the wedge between His Majesty and Prince Buthelezi was widening. It has also led to the defence and backing of Prince Buthelezi by his supporters in the Inkatha Freedom Party, who have warned Prince Africa Zulu to distance himself from the situation.

Looming disaster for Zulu nation

Mayor of Zululand Thulasizwe Buthelezi in a statement said the emergence of Prince Africa “as a self-styled spin-doctor” of the royal family spelt disaster for the Zulu nation.

He said Prince Africa Zulu’s persistent trend of undermining the authority and contradicting the public statements of the king’s prime minister, Prince Buthelezi, was a politically calculated ploy sponsored by the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been the Zulu Nation’s prime minister for 49 years and his integrity, credentials and wisdom in dealing with matters of the royal family is well documented. “Prince Buthelezi’s loyalty and dedication to the Zulu King is unmatched.”

We warn Prince Africa to get off his high horse and immediately desist from being used as a useful idiot to advance the political programme of the ANC

Buthelezi called a “wedge driver”

The ANC in KZN did not hold back in its response, labelling Buthelezi’s statement reckless and calling him a “wedge driver”.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the statement revealed tendencies of someone who was preoccupied with the exercise of peddling lies and sowing seeds of division.

“He has an uncontrollable desire to use the Zulu royal family to elevate himself politically above everyone within the IFP. He thrives on corridor gossip. He is the source of disunity within the Zulu royal family,” said Mtolo.

The ANC said, out of respect, it had avoided relentless requests for comments from the media regarding Zulu royal family’s internal matters. “We are still nursing a hope that all issues involving the Zulu royal family that have played out in the public domain will be resolved internally with political parties keeping a distance.”