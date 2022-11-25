Prince Mbongiseni from Zulu royal family gunned down

Nompilo Kunene

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed shock and sadness after receiving news of the death of Prince Muntukaphiwana Milton Mbongiseni Zulu.

Reports indicate that the prince was gunned down by unknown suspects on Thursday evening in Nongoma. Details of the murder are still sketchy, but officials say he died on the scene, while his bodyguard died in hospital.

“We are a province in pain, grief and shock following the devastating news of the senior prince who is also one of the fathers to His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini,” said Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The passing of Prince Mbongiseni marks a string of tragic losses of life as he is the third member of the royals from the Osuthu Traditional Council to be killed.

In September, Dumisani Khumalo, a close confidant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was assassinated in Nongoma.

A month later, an Induna of the Osuthu area where most palaces are located was also gunned down.

During that assassination, three other people were shot dead.

Dube-Ncube said Prince Mbongiseni was a warm and wonderful human being.

“He was a voice of reason and often demonstrated his maturity and sense of proportion when dealing with matters of the royal family.

“Our last major interaction has been in the important ceremonies of Ukungena esibayeni, the Reed Dance and the Handing Over of the Certificate to His Majesty the King. He played an instrumental role in the success of this historic events.”

The premier said it is clear that those who are behind these acts of violence are set on planting the seeds of division.

She called on the nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal not to allow angels of doom to drive a wedge between our fellow citizens and to allow the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

“We will miss his sense of humour and sense of cordiality gained from being part of the foundations of our democracy during his tenure with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and as a Member of Parliament and a councillor until his passing last night,” said Dube-Ncube.

Prince Mbongiseni served in Parliament as an IFP MP before becoming a Zululand councillor.

This murder comes a few days after Police Minister Bheki Cele named guns as the “weapon of choice” in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Gauteng and the Western Cape. More people are killed using guns in the province than anywhere else in the country.

Dube-Ncube called on the Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to prioritise these murders which should not be allowed to take root in our province.

“On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini and the Royal Family all the strength and extend our condolences in this hour of pain and loss. We pray for the family of Prince Mbongiseni Muntukaphiwana Zulu, that God envelops them with his cloth of warmth and healing as they undergo the process of dealing with this tragedy,” said Dube-Ncube.