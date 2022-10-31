Prince Simakade snubs King Misuzulu

Chris Ndaliso

Both AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s half-brother Prince Simakade and his uncle Prince Mbonisi snubbed the handing over of the certificate ceremony.

The event, attended by thousands of people including dignitaries from various southern African countries, was held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Prince Simakade believes he is rightful heir

Simakade and his supporters believe that he is the rightful heir to the throne while Mbonisi claims that proper processes were not followed in ushering in the new ruler.

They both claim that there was no consultation with the entire Zulu royal household.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu and Simakade were not part of coronation event

On Saturday morning, Prince Mbonisi Zulu said they could not be part of the event.

“We will issue a statement later. We won’t be blessing the ceremony because proper processes were not followed. We still believe in unity that my late brother [King Zwelithini] stood for but we were not treated fairly leading up to the final stage of the ceremony,” said Prince Mbonisi Zulu.

Both parties, including the king’s half-brother Smakade have challenged the legitimacy of the king’s claim to the throne in court, with the latter believing that he was the rightful heir and leader of the Zulu nation.

Smakade’s spokesperson Prince Mandla Zulu said they could not be part of the event while they have served all parties involved with papers seeking to review the president’s decision not to pronounce Smakade as king.

In a Pretoria high court application to review and overrule three decisions that led to Misuzulu’s ascendance, Simakade wants the court to set aside President Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Misuzulu as king and the meeting wherein Misuzulu was nominated as Zulu king, among other things.

Since the beginning of the scramble for the throne, Simakade has contended that the late Queen Mantfombi, King Zwelithini’s great-wife, acknowledged him as her firstborn child even though he was not her biological child.

“We have served the papers on September 5 and they have 90 days to go through the material and prepare their own. The bone of contention here is the manner in which this matter was handled. The royal household comprises of palaces (izigodlo) each with its own head. So, where were all the other heads when the decision was taken to pronounce Misuzulu as king?”

These are the things that need clarity so that the matter can be put to rest. We expect all of them to state their case so only when we receive their presentations can the matter be taken further. The issue of the royal household is sensitive and has to be treated with care. All the palaces have heads, so the royal household in its entirety is made up of all the heads of the palaces. This means every decision to be taken, that will affect royalty, must be adopted through consultation with all the households

The royal household comprises of six palaces around Nongoma and Ulundi.

Last week, the presidency reportedly said President Ramaphosa would not be part of the attempt to unseat Misuzulu.

Contestations for the throne are not something new

UKZN academic and cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said contestations for the throne are not something new. She said many princes were murdered before in the scramble for the throne.

“Many princes have been killed in the past during the scramble for the throne. One example is the ascendance of King Cetshwayo to the throne after the battle of Ndondakusuka where many princes were killed. Once the king is on the throne, it is over for contestations, but we are living in a democracy so people have a right to take matters to court,” said Mazibuko.

History: The battle of Ndondakusuka (1856)

According to the history books, the battle of Ndondakusuka (1856) was the culmination of a succession struggle between Cetshwayo and Mbuyazi, the two eldest sons of the King Mpande.

Mbuyazi was defeated at the battle and was killed, leaving Cetshwayo in de facto control of the kingdom, though his father remained king.

Mbuyazi’s followers were massacred in the aftermath of the battle, including five other sons of King Mpande.

Cetshwayo was the eldest son of the King Mpande kaSenzangakhona. Many of the izikhulu supported Cetshwayo, but Mpande favoured his next born son Mbuyazi.

“Definitely this too will pass. The dust will settle if it has not done so already. During the Reed Dance in Enyokeni Palace recently the king had said that this was home so all his brothers and family were welcome. He said he will work towards uniting the family. That is an indication that the king has no intention of dividing the royal family,” said Mazibuko.