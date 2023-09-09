Printed books still have fans

By Akheel Sewsunker

With the digital space evolving at a rapid and unprecedented pace, everything that can be digitised is being digitised. But one thing that does not seem to be waning is the love for a physical book.

According to Boutique Books, a publishing house in KZN, there has been a steady demand for physical copies in the realm of print media.

Owner Jane Harley, said they have seen an increase in the demand for digital copies.

We don’t sell books, but certainly over the 14 years we have been in business, the demand for printed books has not gone down, although more people are asking for e-books to be made as well as print books. It is very rare for people not to want print books.

“I think people do like the feel of a book, want to look at something that is not a screen, like to be able to put a book on the shelf and take it down to refer to it again. I certainly prefer physical books and so do most of the people to whom I speak about this,” she said.

Harley added books will always be an important facet in people’s lives. According to other reports by CNBC, print media still makes up a majority of sales in the U.S.. They reported that in 2019, publishers of books in all formats made almost $26 billion (R497,23 billion) in revenue in 2018 in the U.S., with print making up $22,6 billion and e-books taking $2,04 billion, according to the Association of American Publishers’ annual report 2019. Those figures include trade and educational books, as well as fiction.

It was also reported that it has been younger readers who buy print books and that people still want to own physical books instead of digital copies. They also reported that the designs of the covers play a big role as people want to own attractive books that can’t be emulated by the digital counterparts. In a study conducted at the California Polytechnic State University by Mikayla Nicole Byars, it was noted that print books still reign supreme amongst college students.

“The findings of this study conclude that college-aged students that read for both school and pleasure prefer to read from printed books. After asking multiple questions in relation to the various factors that go into choosing which platform to read from, the majority of participants revealed that they prefer printed books throughout various scenarios,” said Byars.

People who are readers also tend to lean towards print books but admit that digital copies have their advantages.

“Digital books are inexpensive and convenient for accessing at any given time. I think physical books still do have some space in the market but it’s definitely lessened as a result of the digital age,” said one person who spoke to the Weekend Witness.

Another said that they developed core memories with print books.

One of my core memories would always be attached to the Nancy Drew collection. It was the first series I read as a child, it showed me a whole different world as a child. It broadened my imagination, and it was this series that had me curious about crime, murder and problem-solving and I feel this set me towards my career in science.

She also added that the desire for the print book is still strong.