‘Prioritise sewage leaks,’ DA tells eThekwini

Thabiso Goba

The DA in KZN has called on eThekwini Municipality to prioritise their spending on solving the leaking sewage that is plaguing the city.

On Wednesday Dean McPherson MPL and DA provincial chairperson, conducted an oversight visit to areas in Durban where there is an issue of sewage leaks.

At the Bluff, Mcpherson said they found one of the two pump stations which transports sewage from the area to the Amanzimtoti waterworks were not working and was leaking.

“The sewage is ending up in people’s yards, it’s backfilling into their homes and this wonderful river that should be flowing into the sea. It is a constant health hazard in this community,” he said.

McPherson said it was his understanding that the municipality does not have funds to fix the leaking pump.

“eThekwini Municipality spends money on parties and fruitless events, but claims they have no funds to procure and maintain sewage infrastructure,” he said.

ALSO READ | Northdale residents in Pietermaritzburg fed up with leaking sewage stench

McPherson also visited a community that lives next to an open and leaking manhole in Clermont.

One of the elderly residents, named Msomi, said the manhole has caused great discomfort for her, especially the stench that emanates from it.

“I don’t have a toilet that flushes, I go to the bushes when I need to do something. This open sewage has made me sick and I can’t carry on any longer.”

Following the April floods, much of eThekwini’s water infrastructure was damaged, leading to massive sewage leaks across the city.

The sewage leaks have resulted in many of the beaches in Durban being closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

In reports presented to the eThekwini executive committee, it is estimated that to fix and replace the City’s water infrastructure would cost close to R100 billion — almost twice the municipality’s entire budget.

ALSO READ | Maintenance will reduce sewage leaks into beaches, says expert

On Thursday, the KZN Legislature is expected to debate a motion brought forward by the DA on “eThekwini sewage and water provision crisis”.