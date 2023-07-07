Prison attack lands facility boss in ICU

By Chris Ndaliso

The head of Eshowe Correctional Centre is in the high care unit of a hospital after he was assaulted by an inmate on Wednesday morning.

A source from the facility said Vusumzi Shongwe was ambushed by the life-serving inmate, hitting him with a fist-size padlock while walking through one of the passages of the medium correctional centre.

The source said Shongwe was hit on the forehead and the back of his head before he collapsed.

“It was around 9 am when the incident happened. This is not the first time that an officer gets [assaulted] by inmates and what exacerbates the matter is that we have more than 100 inmates serving life sentences in this facility. We are not capacitated to handle such an amount of offenders serving life sentences.”

“We are short-staffed. We are supposed to have a staff complement of 147 warders but we only have 80 members.

What makes matters worse is that the department does not seem to be bothered by these incidents. It is also mum about how and when it is planning to resolve the staff-shortage issue.

Other attacks

He said in April 2021 another prison officer was attacked by an inmate who is also serving a life sentence.

“We are concerned about these incidents and the unions are also aware, but it seems they (unions) are also unable to get the department to do the right thing.

If one prisoner can attack an official or a warder, what will stop another inmate from attempting to do the same thing?

“We want the department to take these incidents seriously and to deal with staff shortage urgently,” said the source.

The National Correctional Services Department referred The Witness to the provincial office for comment.

Provincial spokesperson Thulani Mdluli did not confirm nor deny the incident. He said he would send comment during the course of the day as he was in a meeting.

*This is a developing story.