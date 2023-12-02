Prison security bolstered ahead of festive season

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it will enhance prison security to address any potential risks ahead of the festive season.

This week the department conducted raids at prisons including the Westville Prison in Durban.

Cells and belongings of inmates at Westville Prison were searched for contraband on Thursday.

Cellphones, chargers, earphones, earbuds, a power bank, an internet router and money were among the items found.

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the search, known as the national festive season security operations plan, was aimed at getting rid of illegal items.

Nxumalo said those caught with contraband will be criminally charged. Correctional Services commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, said proactive measures will be taken to prevent the smuggling of contraband and to deter any attempts at disorder.

The commissioner was speaking in Durban during the official launch of the department’s plan this week.

We are going into the holiday season, a time of joy, a time of celebration, and a time of togetherness for many.

“Yet, the festive season is also a period where the country experiences unique challenges related to elevated crime and security breaches in correctional facilities,” said Thobakgale.

Thobakgale said the safety of correctional services officials is the department’s number one priority.

However, he raised concerns about the officials who continue to live under a cloud of insecurity following several recent attacks.

“This shocking and appalling behaviour by those who try to stop law enforcement agencies from carrying out their duties will not be tolerated.

“An attack on law enforcement institutions is an attack on the state, and the government views this in the most serious light. “The safety of both correctional officials and inmates is paramount,” he stressed.

According to the commissioner, overcrowding, gang activities, contraband smuggling and violence have become pervasive.

The Witness reported last month that Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison was facing a capacity crisis, particularly in the detainee remand unit in the Medium A block that now houses nearly double the number of inmates that the centre was actually designed to hold.

The problem reached crisis levels in November, when local prison officials sent out a memorandum urging the courts and police stations to “temporarily stop” referring new admissions.

The memorandum informed magistrates and station commanders that New Prison was recently visited by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) and the South African Human Rights Commission, which found that sections of the facility were overcrowded.

Part of their findings was that Pietermaritzburg Medium A is overcrowded and no longer complying with the minimum detention standards [Nelson Mandela Rules].

“The correctional centre is overcrowded to the extent where it is infringing on the remand detainees’ basic human rights … These impact negatively on the remand detainee’s health, hygiene and sufficient provision of nutritional needs,” stated the memorandum.