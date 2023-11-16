Probable fuel price relief for motorists

By Chanel George

Motorists might be able to travel stress-free as petrol prices are projected to drop over the festive period.

This is according to unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The Automobile Association (AA) said in a statement that the price cuts will provide additional relief to suffering consumers, especially as the year comes to a close and traffic on main holiday routes is projected to grow.

Consumers should expect an R1.06 per litre decrease for ULP 95, R1.05 per litre for ULP 93, and a whopping R2.10 per litre decrease for diesel based on current CEF statistics.

Illuminating paraffin is also projected to fall by R1.75 per litre.

“The current data is showing that international product prices have eased since the beginning of the month and are contributing to the bulk of the expected decreases. The stronger value of the Rand against the US Dollar is also playing its part and is combining with the more stable oil prices to ensure South Africans can look forward to lower fuel prices in December,” says the AA.

According to the statement, based on these numbers, ULP 95 inland could drop to around R22.17/l, and R22.05 at the coast which is the the lowest pricing for this fuel since February.

The expected drop in the diesel price will bring this fuel cost down to around R22.15/l, higher than its August pricing of R20.21/l but cheaper than its September pricing of R23.05/l.

“South Africans planning long journeys for their end-of-year holidays will, no doubt, be extremely happy with this news, as will consumers who suffer when particularly diesel prices increase,” says the AA.