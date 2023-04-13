Probe into Inanda, Durban road repairs

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The provincial executive council of KwaZulu-Natal calls for a probe into the repair project of Main Road P457 in Inanda, Durban, that was damaged during the 2022 floods.

Over the weekend a 26-year-old woman, Noxolo Khumalo, was killed after she drove into a collapsed bridge on the same road.

Khumalo was visiting her family from Johannesburg when she unknowingly drove over the damaged Hesane Road and died.

Exco meeting

The exco meeting chaired by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube took place on Wednesday and the council tasked a special advisor in the Office of the Premier, Advocate Linda Zama, to conduct an in-depth investigation into the status of repairs to damages of Main Road P457 in Inanda which was washed away during the April 2022 flood disasters.

Exco expressed sincere condolences to the family of Khumalo.

Executive council will receive a detailed progress report into the rebuilding and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during last year’s floods,” said head of provincial government communication Bongi Gwala.

Police in Ntuzuma are investigating a case of culpable homicide.