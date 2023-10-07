Probe into school screaming episodes

By Nompilo Kunene

The mysterious cause of screaming pupils and mass hysteria incidents at schools might be discovered soon.

The National Department of Basic Education has set up a research project into incidents of unusual behaviour reported at over 3 000 schools.

Most of these incidents are believed to be linked to spirituality.

ALSO READ | Mass hysteria as pupils hallucinate and faint at Pietermaritzburg school

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they have commissioned researchers from the University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg to carry out this research in order to find out the cause of these mass hysteria incidents.

Mhlanga said these incidents manifest in different ways.

We have seen videos of pupils falling down in classrooms and it seems like they are being attacked by something. At other schools we see them shouting and screaming saying that they are seeing things. Some pupils are even harming themselves.

Mhlanga said it seems as if affected communities are also at a loss as to what causes these incidents as some resolve to call pastors to pray, while others call traditional healers.

Explaining how the research would be carried out, Mhlanga said the investigating team has finalised questionnaires for pupils and teachers from areas and schools where some of these incidents have been reported.

He said the research teams will be visiting some of these schools as soon as next week when schools reopen.

The questionnaires include questions such as where are you located, if you have witnessed these occurrences and how you were affected. We want to understand where these behaviours are coming from, what can be done, and if we need to create guidelines and policies on how to handle these situations because our teachers are not trained to deal or handle these types of occurrences.

ALSO READ | Durban school suspends classes after ‘hysteria’

Mhlanga said they are hoping that the completed questionnaires will help them understand what is happening because at the moment they don’t know what is going on.

“No one has actually come forward and said this is why these incidents are happening. It’s an inexplicable situation because you don’t know what is causing it.

“Some say it could be drug abuse, but when you look at these incidents you find that pupils were not in the same place and there is no way that they could have consumed the same thing.

“You find the entire class being affected with everyone crying and screaming and claiming to be seeing things that other people cannot see.”

Mhlanga urged the public to also come forward to offer their input, experience and expertise on the matter.

Traditional healers

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Pietermaritzburg-based traditional healer Makhosi Thuso Molefe welcomed the department’s decision to look into these incidents.

“I hope that other departments can also follow suit and look into the causes of some of these horrific car accidents on our roads.”

Speaking of the possible causes of these mass hysteria incidents at schools, Molefe said he suspects the “new-age Christian pastors from charismatic churches”.

Nowadays, many of these pastors are fake. They use evil spirits to perform miracles at their churches so they can get more congregants and more money. When unsuspecting schools call these pastors to do prayers, they come and expose children to these evil spirits.

ALSO READ | Spiritual intervention following mass hysteria at Pietermaritzburg school, KZN

Molefe said children are vulnerable to evil spirits.

He said that evil spirits hovering around in the community are also drawn towards schools because there are young children there.

“Teachers who use muti to protect themselves or to boost their side businesses also put children at risk of these evil spirits,” he said.

Christian pastors

Pastor Sizwe Mlotshwa, from the Great Harvest Fellowship-Apostolic Faith Mission church, also welcomed the Education Department’s move.

“If you have a problem, the first thing you need is to understand the source of the problem because you cannot fully solve anything without knowing its source,” he said.

Pastor Mlotshwa said from his personal experience, these mass hysteria episodes at schools are caused by “evil forces and demons possessing children”.

ALSO READ | Drug scourge in Pietermaritzburg schools

“Demons need to possess human beings because they are not physical but are spiritual beings.

He said the lack of prayers at some schools is also a problem as demons thrive where there is no prayer.

“Some of these spirits are man-made spirits that come from witchcraft and some are demons,” he said.

Mlotshwa urged the department to work hand-in-hand with religious leaders and Christians in dealing with such issues.