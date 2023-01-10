Probe into video of soldiers throwing bodies into a fire in Mozambique

Nompilo Kunene

A video depicting soldiers throwing bodies onto a pile of burning rubble in Mozambique is being investigated.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it was recently made aware of the video clip circulating on social media depicting members in an unidentified defence force uniform throwing dead bodies into a fire, as well as a SANDF member, or members, standing around watching them.

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year in Mozambique, where South Africa has committed forces as part of the South African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SANDF said once the forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of SAMIM. South Africa only supports their mission logistically, explained SANDF.

“The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book,” read the statement.