Progress on repairs after April 2022 floods

By Khethukuthula Xulu

In recent weeks, the eThekwini Municipality has been unveiling progress made in repairing infrastructure damaged by the April 2022 floods.

eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was satisfied with the progress on repairs of pump stations along the city’s coastline.

The municipality has also emphasised that independent scientists deemed its potable water safe, after the water and wastewater technology (WWT) at the Durban University of Technology shared water quality tests results showing that the city’s water remains safe to drink.

After an oversight to Warner Beach and Kingsway pump stations to assess the progress on the repairs of sewer pump stations in the area, Kaunda said:

We are confident that by the festive season most of our beaches in the south of Durban will be fully operational and safe for swimming."

Looking at the latest water quality tests for E. Coli levels done by Talbot laboratory, the mayor’s confidence could be justified.

Water tests done on September 11 at Point, uShaka, South, North and Country Club beaches reveal that the E. Coli levels were low and the water quality was ideal.

The only beach that had alarming levels was Battery Beach.

The municipality said it constantly monitored beach water quality across all its beaches and conducted tests frequently.

These results are constantly changing therefore a beach may be closed in the morning but re-opened the following day depending on the test results.

Kaunda said he was concerned about the negligence of some of the residents and business, particularly the food outlets, who continued to abuse the sewer system by disposing of fats and other foreign objects into the sewer system, which resulted in the clogging of sewer pumps causing serious blockages.

To address this challenge, municipal officials will conduct law enforcement operations in these food outlets, primarily to ensure that they have fat traps in their systems.

The mayor also recently assessed progress on the upgrade of two water reservoirs in Adams (reservoirs 5 and 6) which are at 80% and 75% respectively.

The R60 million projects were due for completion in November this year and they will improve water supply in Adams, Mbumbulu, KwaMakhutha, Nsimbini and Folweni.

Democratic Alliance KZN spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer, said the progress was visible as there had been a budget from the National government.

However, we continue to see damage in the urban areas as minor sewage issues continue to occur on top of the major damage caused by floods. Until the council and the mayor start budgetary plans for major upgrades and relocation of pump stations, we will not see a lot of improvement.

He said there were still millions of rands needed to adequately address the sewage problem.

Inkatha Freedom Party whip in the eThekwini council, Mzwethu Gwala, said the city was collapsing, and the party was disappointed by the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee and its lack of communication.

“Not long ago we requested a water and sanitation workshop. The committee agreed and the head of the department endorsed the workshop, it should have taken place already; however, to date, no date has been confirmed.

“Everyone just kept quiet like there is no importance in such a workshop, while water and sanitation issues are a thorn to most councillors in the city.”