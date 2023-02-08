Property developers show interest in KZN South Coast

Khethukuthula Xulu

Property developers say the KZN mid-South Coast is emerging as the next in-demand location for investors.

The managing director of Renishaw Coastal Precinct, Barto van der Merwe, said though Ballito in the North Coast is one of the fastest-growing areas in SA, the market in the north is saturated and investors are also exploring the South Coast.

As can be expected, the market is saturated and where there is massive demand from inland and international investors, there’s going to be a correlating rise in property prices.

Van der Merwe said the launch of Renishaw Coastal Precinct on the South Coast was set to ignite the economic awakening across the property classes as the South Coast had all the attributes that attracted buyers to the North Coast.

The region has all the attributes that attract buyers to the North Coast — climate, beaches, facilities, and lifestyle — plus the added advantage of having much more cost-effective property options, with land values up to 40% less than on the KZN North Coast.

“Considering that KZN boasts the highest number of Blue Flag beaches, two world-renowned dive sites, endless nature trails and eco-adventures, interest is only set to grow.”

He said the Renishaw Coastal Precinct is easily one of the most exciting developments in the country right now, particularly when considering the scale of the development.

The land will be developed into residential, commercial, and retail zones with plans for healthcare and educational facilities further entrenching this notion of self-sustainability in a completely secure space.

Van der Merwe said the value for investors was immense.

“With tourism the dominant economic contributor on the KZN mid-South Coast, there is no doubt that broadening the avenues of revenue will be a welcome result, strengthening the region’s position as one of the country’s most in-demand locations.”