Property market: Higher interests rates put pressure on sales

By Chanel George

“Sellers must get real with their asking prices to sell in this market.”

These are the words of Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group.

After a buoyant few years, the property market has slowed notably this year with some areas seeing a decline of about 30%-40% in sales activity compared to the highs of 2021/22.

Seeff said buying power has been affected by the higher-than-expected interest rate.

Two years ago, the market was flooded with buyers looking to take advantage of the low interest rate with offers flowing in, and prices climbing,” said Seeff.

He said properties were selling within a week to a month of listing in many areas.

“While the market started its downward curve towards normalisation by early 2022, the reality is that the higher-than-expected interest rate has put tremendous downward pressure on sales volumes and offers.”

Seeff said it was a disappointing winter as the pace of sales slowed notably.

“We are now decidedly in a buyer’s market characterised by fewer buyers and more stock coming onto the market in most areas.”

Seeff said buyers are taking longer to put pen to paper.

Since there is little competition among buyers, they are no longer willing to pay those high prices, and in most instances, offers are coming in below the asking prices.”

Price growth trends reflect the downward pressure on asking prices. The FNB House Price Index has declined from a high of 4,2% in 2021 and 3,5% in 2022, to just 0,8% in August.

This year’s growth has slowed even further — from 2,8% in January to a negligible 0,8% in August.

Seeff said about two-thirds of all properties now spend three months or longer on the market compared to just about one-third a year ago.

“The average purchase price is also under pressure and buyers are now spending less on homes,” he said.

Seeff said according to mortgage originators, ooba, home loan applications are down by about 30% from the highs of 2021 and 25% since last year.

Meanwhile, Sharryn Middleton, broker owner at Remax Pietermaritzburg, said there is a buyer for everything as long as the price is right. The demand for real estate has not decreased despite the increase in interest rates, she said.

In terms of ownership with tenants and ownership with self-occupation, the ratios will alter.

“Potential purchasers [not investors] are still able to purchase the house for the price they can afford to pay right now, and it may even be the same home they could afford to purchase before the interest rate hike because the seller may be compelled to accept a lesser offer right now. Nothing can prevent this customer from making a purchase,” said Middleton.

Middleton cautioned property practitioners against taking on a listing merely to get a listing, but to rather be of assistance to the seller.

“This can be a stressful time for property owners, and property practitioners can be of great assistance to these people by showing them the way forward,” said Middleton