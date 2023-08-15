Property owners in Zimbali seek court action

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Four owners of the Zimbali Heritage Place development on the Zimbali Estate outside Ballito, have taken the developers to court, claiming back their investment due to “false and misleading promises”.

A press release issued by Fanie Heyns on behalf of Trudie Broekmann Attorneys said that the purchase price of shares in Zimbali Heritage Place cost the claimants between R825 000 and R2,5 million and, in exchange, they obtained three weeks’ accommodation in a “villa” of between two and five bedrooms on the estate.

In addition, they had the right to unlimited “heritage time” in the villa at any stage when the villa was not booked.

This had been reduced to a maximum of two weeks.

“Each villa is estimated to have cost around R6 to R7 million to build and shares were then marketed and sold to 13 shareholders per villa. If the shareholders paid an average of R1,5 million each, the developer would make R12,5 million per villa over these costs.

However, by Zimbali’s own admission, if you purchased your shares for R1,5 million, they are currently only worth R350 000.

It added that The Buyer’s Guide supplied to the claimants said: “A Private Residence Club [which] provides its owners with all of the services and amenities of a five-star hotel … destined to become one of South Africa’s finest and most exclusive private residence clubs … a private sanctuary of security and privilege, the equity held by fractional owners provides a secure, transferable and potentially appreciating investment in perpetuity and the highest levels of facilities and service.”

However, the four claimants’ experiences did not match what was promised.

Their complaints include cockroach infestations, dilapidated and torn furnishings and towels, broken air conditioners, being stranded due to golf carts being unavailable to transport owners and their luggage across the long distance between the parking and the villa, leaks, blocked drains and stained and smelly carpets and cushions.

“Financial irregularities have resulted in the hotel, which is run by the developer, benefitting at the expense of the share block scheme and the developer has not paid levies for which it was liable,” said the statement.

It said it was hard to find a buyer if one wished to re-sell their shares, with the result that one owner who purchased his shares for R1 050 000 was forced to sell for R150 000 after a lengthy period on the market, making an 85% loss on his purchase price.

One of the main drawcards of Zimbali Heritage Place, which was originally branded Fairmont Heritage Place, was an exchange scheme whereby shareholders could exchange their weeks at Zimbali for time at one of the dozens of other luxury Fairmont or Fairmont-affiliated resorts across the world.

This included The Savoy in London and the Raffles Hotel in Singapore. However, the shareholders discovered that a levy was charged for these exchanges, which often made it uneconomical.

Zimbali was placed under business rescue and, in February 2021, its shares were sold for R1 to a new developer/investor, Capital Apartments and Hotels Group (Pty) Ltd, so that the alliance with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts came to an end and, with it, the opportunity for such international exchanges.

To judge from the comments made on the owners’ WhatsApp group, the complaints reflected in the four claimants’ summonses are shared by many of the owners of Zimbali Heritage Place. This is understandable in the light of the levies which run to over R75 000 per year for a four bedroom villa.

Broekmann said in the statement that the Consumer Protection Act prohibited sellers from charging an unfair, unreasonable, or unjust price or from misleading consumers.

“The Companies Act also protects minority shareholders like the claimants by giving them the right to return their shares to the company and be paid out their purchase price, if the company that owns the villa is managed in a way that is oppressive or unfairly prejudicial to the shareholder or unfairly disregards their interests.”

She added that the Heritage Place contracts require the developer to appoint a manager for the estate for a minimum term of 25 years.

Since the business rescue, no manager has been in place at Zimbali.

The developer and the share block companies, who are the defendants, were approached by the attorney and The Witness for comment but declined to say anything.

In September, a date is expected to be set in the Durban high court for the matter to be heard.