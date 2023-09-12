Proposal for business trains between Durban and Pietermaritzburg an uphill battle

By Chris Ndaliso

It seems unlikely that the provincial government’s previous proposal for business trains between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, aimed at easing the pressure of the N3 commute between the cities, will see the light of day anytime soon.

About R60 million was spent to give the trains a makeover to qualify for ferrying business people and government employees between the two cities in the mornings and afternoons.

A senior Prasa official in the Durban region said the ball was in the provincial government’s court as the project was a collaboration between the parastatal and provincial government through the treasury.

First mooted in 2009, the trains were expected to take 90 minutes to travel between the cities, as opposed to the 45 minutes drive by car.

We can't be talking about the trains because the project was a collaboration between the government and Prasa. What we are doing now is working on the challenges experienced in other lines that we operate on such as theft and vandalism.

“The business train was supposed to have been a long-term project but since it has been discovered that the line was not conducive for the train, we have been dealing with other ills that our lines face.

“We have had an issue with theft of infrastructure on some of our lines and that’s what we are busy with currently,” said the source.

He said the coaches that were meant for the route between the two cities are being used somewhere else.

“They are not rotting away in warehouses. Without a word from the provincial government there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said.

National transport spokesperson Collen Msibi did not respond to a media query sent to him a week ago.

He did not answer his phone when called on Monday.

In response to a media query on this matter sent last week, provincial government spokesperson Bongi Gwala said she had not received any update from the economic development, tourism and environmental affairs and transport department.

When the train was first mooted in 2009, Prasa said two trains, each with 12 coaches carrying 380 passengers, would be refurbished and fitted with all the trimmings to suit business people and government employees commuting between the two cities.

On a test run in 2014, the ride from Durban was a bumpy three hour-long journey instead of the envisaged 90 minutes.

At the time, a Cape Town-based civil engineer and Prasa rail general manager Eddie Chinnappen, who was also on board the trial run, said the local landscape between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was a challenge, hence the three-hour bumpy ride.

He said the hills and valleys the train had to navigate made the journey longer.

DA national transport portfolio committee member, Dr Chris Hunsinger MP, said there has been no formal presentation on the business train.

In fact, your question spans over this conclusion and the previous parliamentary term — both of which have never seen any formal presentation about this project in or to the portfolio committee on Transport in the National Assembly. Furthermore, I can add that the current submitted and approved Prasa corporate plan also does not make any mention of such a project or intended plan or development programme as an intended idea or service.

“Occupancy rates have steadily increased on this particular (Trans-Natal) route, now exceeding 109% (as expressed in Prasa’s own documents and reports).

“As the DA, we recognise the need and support the concept,” said Hunsinger.

He said any further comments would be speculation in his view and of little value towards constructive support of the concept, but undertook to lodge parliamentary questions on this.

Provincial transport portfolio committee chairperson Reverend Vusi Dube said the matter was handled by Prasa.